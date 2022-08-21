Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun delivering his speech during the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium here at Putrajaya International Convention Centre, August 21, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — The investigation paper on the trial judge who heard Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case over the misappropriation of RM42 million of government-owned firm SRC International Sdn Bhd is not with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Tan Sri Idrus Harun said.

“It is not with us.

“I don’t know. It is not with us,” he said when met at the sidelines of the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium here, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Last week, in a statement posted on Twitter, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan claimed that a document alleged to be Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation paper on judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was purported to have been leaked, further alleging that this had gone viral.

He said this purported investigation paper had referred to Section 220 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of committing persons for trial or confinement while knowing such action is contrary to law.

Ahmad Maslan noted the Federal Court’s unanimous decision to reject Najib’s bid to add in purported new evidence regarding Mohd Nazlan’s purported conflict of interest, and the MACC investigation paper on the judge having been sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers since May 18 or three months ago.

He then said Umno is of the view that “MACC has to confirm or deny the validity of the investigation paper that has already gone viral”, and that the “Attorney General’s Chambers has to announce if there will be further action for that investigation paper”.

On May 21, the MACC announced that it had completed investigations - which it said had started in March - in a case involving Nazlan, and said the investigation papers had been presented to the Attorney General’s Chambers on May 18 for further study and direction.

In the months leading up to Najib’s final SRC appeal hearing at the Federal Court, wild allegations have been made online against Mohd Nazlan in what appears to be mudslinging attempts against him. Mohd Nazlan had, however, lodged a police report over fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin’s April 20 article which had claimed investigation over a purported RM1 million sum in his account, and denied the “false, baseless and malicious accusations” in that article.

Ahead of his final SRC appeal hearing this month, Najib had in June filed an application to nullify or push for retrial of the SRC case by seeking to add new evidence regarding Mohd Nazlan’s purported conflict of interest due to alleged failure to disclose his previous Maybank roles. Najib had, however, ultimately dropped any allegations of bribery against the judge.