KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — An Immigration officer, who allegedly uttered abusive words to the public in a recent incident that went viral in a video, has been transferred to another department and is facing an investigation by the Integrity Department of the Immigration Department.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement today that his office took a serious view of the incident, which is believed to have happened in Shah Alam, Selangor, although the preliminary investigation found that there was an element of provocation from the public.

“However, the action taken by the officer involved is against the department’s slogan of ‘Integrity, Professional, Friendly’. In addition, shouting and uttering abusive words towards the public should not be done by an Immigration officer who is a civil servant,” he said.

Previously, a video, which had gone viral on social media, showed a man in his 50s being angry because he was dissatisfied with the service provided when applying for a passport at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Immigration, Section 14, Shah Alam, near here.

Khairul also regretted the act of provocation by the man but felt that Immigration officers should be wiser in controlling themselves and should adopt a professional attitude when faced with verbal provocation by members of the public because they have been given sufficient training and guidance.

“Various facilities have been provided for people to renew their passports such as online application and extension of operating hours, including on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Immigration (JIM) advises the public to always refer to the department’s social media pages for the latest information.

“The department would also like to emphasise that there is no compromise towards any officer who behaves unprofessionally. At the same time, we will also take appropriate action against those who try to tarnish the image and credibility of this department,” he said. — Bernama