KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A total of 238 Malaysians have fallen victim to overseas job scam syndicates with 168 still stranded outside the country, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin.

She said PDRM had received 182 reports related to job scams from 2021 until yesterday, involving 238 victims.

According to her, out of that number, 70 victims were successfully rescued by Malaysian police.

She said investigations show that victims are lured through career advertisements on Facebook as a customer service officer abroad with a lucrative salary.

“Victims who are interested in the offer will contact the agent through the WeChat, WhatsApp and Messenger applications. After getting the victim’s consent, the agent informs them that it will manage and bear the cost of travel to the job destination,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said upon arrival at the destination, all travel documents and the victim’s phone will be confiscated and eliminated. Next, the victim is locked up with restricted movements.

She said victims who are aware of the deception by agents were eventually forced to work for online gambling syndicates and scammers for investment fraud, love scams and others.

“PDRM is currently working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aseanapol (Asean Chiefs of National Police), Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) to locate and bring home the victims who are still stranded.

“Family members or acquaintances of victims who have any information are advised to file a police report if they have not done so and should not deal directly with the syndicate or unknown persons,” she said.

Meanwhile, Noorsiah said through Op Pintas Daya on August 3, six individuals, including two local women, were arrested on suspicion of being involved with the same syndicate.

“The suspects aged between 33 and 45 years old to assist have been detained to help in investigations under Section 12 and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act 2007.

“Also confiscated were mobile phones, laptops, modems, routers, pen drives and cash,” she added.

She said Op Pintas Daya was carried out through the cooperation of the Manpower Department of Peninsular Malaysia, the task force of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Council (MAPO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. — Bernama