JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — A Singaporean and his Malaysian girlfriend were charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking 9,625 grammes (g) of methamphetamine.

Loh Kok Kiong, 49, and Soh Yong Xin, 32, were jointly charged with the offence at a house at Jalan Forest City 15, Forest City in Gelang Patah at 11.15am on August 9.

Loh also was slapped with two additional charges of trafficking 1,505 grammes and 139 grammes of methamphetamine and nmetazempam respectively at a house in Jalan Sutra Kuning, Taman Sutera here on 1.30pm on the same date.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1)(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment, with whipping of not less than 15 strokes upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the couple after the charges were read before Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim, as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Meanwhile, Loh and Soh pleaded not guilty respectively to the charge of possessing 666 grammes of ketamine at Forest City at 11.15am on August 9.

They were charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and can be punished under Section 12 (3) of the same act, which provides a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a maximum jail term of five years or both upon conviction.

Loh also claimed trial for two charges of possessing 100 grammes of ketamine and administering methamphetamine into his body at Forest City and the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters Narcotics Division at 11.15am and 10.30pm, on August 9.

For this, he was charged under Sections 12 (2) and 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Danial Munir appeared for the prosecution while both the accused were unrepresented.

The court fixed September 20 for mention. — Bernama