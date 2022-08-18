The suspect is believed to have attempted to impersonate the Raja Muda of Perak when he appeared at the office of the Sultan of Kedah at about 11.30am on June 28. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — Police yesterday arrested a man who had attempted to impersonate the Raja Muda of Perak at the office of the Sultan of Kedah here two months ago.

The 39-year-old man was detained at the Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) at about 5.30pm, and has been placed under remand until August 21, district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said.

The suspect is believed to have attempted to impersonate the Raja Muda of Perak when he appeared at the office of the Sultan of Kedah here at about 11.30am on June 28.

“Based on information received, the man appeared with two women and produced a yellow-coloured card when introducing himself.

“The business card carried the words ‘DYMM Raja Muda Perak Tuanku Tun Mamat Fadhil Duke Of Royal Malaysia British Bin DYTM Sheikh Tengku Lope Salleh Of Royal Irish Fusiller Princess Victoria’,” Ahmad Shukri said in a statement today.

Checks with the Perak Protocol and Ceremonies Division, however, confirmed that there was no member of the Perak Royalty who goes by such name, title and identity card number, he said, adding that police were also looking for the two women who accompanied the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama