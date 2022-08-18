The right arm of the policeman that was bitten by the male suspect after he troed to escape arrest from a petrol station in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak yesterday. Aug 18, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Tangkak district police

TANGKAK, Aug 18 — A man bit a policeman's arm while trying to flee from the authorities but was later apprehended after he had earlier caused a disturbance at a petrol station in Bukit Gambir here yesterday.

The 33-year-old suspect, believed to be on drugs, was also injured during a brief struggle to escape arrest when the police managed to nab him shortly after the biting incident.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Mohd Fadhil Minhat said prior to the suspect’s arrest, the authorities received information that he was causing a disturbance at the petrol station at 1pm.

He said a police team was dispatched to the scene where the suspect was identified.

"During the arrest, the suspect tried to flee by biting the policeman's right arm,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Mohd Fadhil said after the suspect’s arrest, the results of his urine test returned positive for methamphetamine abuse.

"The suspect will be brought to the Magistrate's Court here today where investigators will obtain a remand order.

"Police will initiate investigations by recording the suspect’s statement,” he said.

Police have classified the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury, Section 353 of the same Code for deterring police from discharging their duties and Section 431 of the same Code for mischief by injury.