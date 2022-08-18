PH communications director Fahmi Fadzil (centre) said the PH presidential council meets from time to time but has yet to set a date for discussions on this matter. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has yet to meet and decide if it will work with any other party to take on ruling Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional alliance in the 15th general election.

PH communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the PH presidential council meets from time to time but has yet to set a date for discussions on this matter.

“Until now, there is no update on the matter,” he told a press conference at the newly established PH Media Centre here today.

Fahmi, who is also the PKR information chief, was asked if PH plans to work with other federal Opposition parties like Malaysia United Democratic Alliance in the national polls widely speculated will happen this year.

He added that PKR has also just finalised its new leadership after its internal party election and the new office-bearers need time to adjust to their responsibilities.

On August 1, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that PH is currently recalibrating its manifesto in tandem with talks on seat allocations with its allies ahead of the next GE15.

The Seremban MP also mentioned that cooperation with the Muda will continue but that DAP would leave it to the latter to decide if it is willing to join PH as the fifth member of the coalition after DAP, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, and Sabah-based United Progressive People of Kinabalu.