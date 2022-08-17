Last Sunday, around 60 individuals comprising members of non-governmental organisations, university students, politicians and others gathered in the area from 2pm. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Police have recorded statements from 13 individuals in connection with the “Where are the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS)?” protest gathering held in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on Sunday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Delhan Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

“We are in the midst of completing the investigation paper before being referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Earlier, several individuals who were called in to have their statements recorded arrived at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 3pm and left about an hour later.

They include Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi, DAP Youth chief Howard Lee Chuan and activist Siti Kasim.

Police have opened an investigation paper on the rally under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding an assembly without notice. — Bernama