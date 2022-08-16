A protester holds a placard during the LCS gathering in Kuala Lumpur, August 14, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A total of 13 individuals will give their statements tomorrow at the Dang Wangi police station relating to the “Mana Kapal Tempur Pesisir (LCS)” gathering held in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the individuals were among those present and who made speeches during the gathering.

“We will continue to investigate to complete the investigation paper before forwarding it to the prosecutor’s office as soon as possible,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) and the Kuala Lumpur contingent police at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

The MoA was signed by acting YAPEIM director-general [email protected] Tawil and Kuala Lumpur contingent police management department chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar and aims to strengthen the relationship between both parties in a smart partnership secialising in gathering and distributing funds recieved by YaPEIM under the Infaq Gaji scheme donated by Kuala Lumpur police officers and personnel.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said last Sunday that investigation papers have been opened under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for gathering without a notice.

Around 60 individuals from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), university students, political and party members had gathered in the area from 2pm on that day. — Bernama