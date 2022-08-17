A former car salesman was sentenced to two years in jail, given two strokes of the rotan, and a fine of RM1,000 by two Magistrates Courts here today for cheating in three car purchase deals. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A former car salesman was sentenced to two years in jail, given two strokes of the rotan, and a fine of RM1,000 by two Magistrates Courts here today for cheating in three car purchase deals.

Rizal Othman, 44, pleaded guilty after the three charges against him were read in front of Magistrate Nadia Othman and Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

Magistrate Aina sentenced Rizal to one year in prison and one stroke of the rotan while Nadia sentenced him to one year in jail and one stroke of the rotan as well as a fine of RM1,000 or 14 days in jail if the accused failed to pay the fine.

The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently from August 5, the day of arrest.

According to the three charges, Rizal is accused of duping and defrauding three customers, deceiving them to pay RM92,308.50 to purchase three vehicles.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the car company’s showroom in Sentul between May 13 and July 30, and charged according to Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a prison sentence of not less than one year and not more than 10 years and whipping and can also be fined.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Hafiezah Mohamed Fauzi and Nidzuwan Abd Latip while the accused was not represented. — Bernama