SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — An 18-year-old who allegedly cheated buyers into making advance payments for tickets to the popular Marquee Singapore nightclub was charged in court today (August 12).

Alden Christopher Tan Choon Siang, a Singaporean, currently faces one count of cheating.

In a press release last night, the police said it received information on July 31 about the purported scam. The buyers had come across posts in a Telegram chat group “SG Clubbing”, which advertised the sale of Marquee Singapore tickets.

The tickets were for various nightlife events that were sold out on the official website of Marquee Singapore, which is the biggest nightclub here. Tickets for these events generally start from S$40 (RM130), according to its website.

Marquee Singapore reopened at the Marina Bay Sands’ The Shoppes on July 1 after nightlife establishments across the island were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police said that Tan’s alleged victims were deceived into paying for the tickets in advance. He was arrested yesterday (August 10).

Investigations revealed that Tan is believed to be linked to more than 30 counts of e-commerce scams, involving about S$8,500, the police added.

Court documents stated that around July 29, he tricked a woman into delivering S$1,020 to him by lying that he had genuine tickets for an event there.

Today, he was offered bail of S$15,000. The case was adjourned to September 8 for investigations to be completed.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Young offenders aged 21 or below can also be sentenced to probation or reformative training.

The police further cautioned that they take a serious view of those involved in scams and frauds, and that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

They advised members of the public to be careful when making online purchases and gave some tips such as buying only from authorised sellers or reputable sources.

“Buying cheap tickets from re-sellers is risky — If the price is too good to be true, it probably is.” The police also suggested that buyers avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the sellers, and instead use escrow payment options that protect buyers by releasing payment to the seller only upon delivery, where possible. ― TODAY