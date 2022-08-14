Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks at during a Bersih and the Bar Council conference GE15 reforms in Petaling Jaya July 6, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 – Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil wants the Finance Ministry to clear the air about an alleged decision to procure a long-ranged weapon for RM854 million through direct negotiations.

The PKR communications director said there were allegations that the Finance Ministry had ignored advice from the Defence Ministry to carry out a limited tender for the Self-Propelled Howitzer.

“The Minister of Finance cum Selangor Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is obligated to explain,” Fahmi said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

“The allegation that a RM854 million procurement was awarded through direct negotiation at a time when we are uncovering so many discrepancies in the littoral combat ship controversy is worrying,” he added.

He also included a snapshot of the notice of tender posted on the Facebook page of Umno grassroots leader Datuk Zaharin Mohd Yasin last night.

The notice stated that the Finance Ministry had rejected Mindef's request for the limited tendering process to buy the 155mm artillery that is equipped with a propulsion system to move toward its firing position, and instead a direct tender would be awarded to a company by the name MA Analytics.

MA Analytics is a Malaysian company. The company's website states that it provides “comprehensive business offerings in Military and Defence Equipments, Telecommunications Infrastructure with a wide range of services and resources”.