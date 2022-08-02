KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Some details of the much anticipated RM50.2 billion MRT3 have finally emerged following Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz's disclosure in a written parliamentary reply.

The senator was responding to Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil who had asked for a detailed breakdown for the MRT3 project, and if the government would seek Parliament's approval for its implementation.

The minister said that RM34.2 billion is for construction, RM8.4 billion for land acquisition, RM5.6 billion for project management and RM1.9 billion for other costs which were not specified in his written reply yesterday.

“However, the overall project cost will be determined after the open tender process is done,” Tengku Zafrul said.

The tender briefing for the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) package for MRT3 was held in May while tender briefings for the three civil main contractors packages were completed in the first week of July, Bernama reported previously.

The national news agency also cited the company in charge, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), as saying that the MRT3 construction will see five Tier 1 main contractors be appointed to lead its implementation, which is unlike the previous MRT2 Putrajaya Line.

MRT3 is touted as the final critical piece in the government’s ambitious plan to connect the densely populated Klang Valley through a rail network.

The massive size of its construction has been divided into many smaller packages to provide lots of business opportunities for local construction companies to stimulate the domestic economy.

The MRT3 project had been shelved by the Pakatan Harapan coalition that was elected into federal power in the 2018 polls but picked up again last year by the succeeding administration led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.