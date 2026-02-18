KUCHING, Feb 18 — Search and rescue (SAR) operations continued into the second day for a man feared missing after he was reportedly attacked by a crocodile while fishing under the Sungai Buloh Bridge in Sadong Jaya yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the operation, which began at about 9.30am, involves searches along the river near the site of the alleged attack.

Rescue teams are using surface water search techniques to locate the victim.

“The estimated search radius is eight kilometres from the location where the victim was attacked,” the department said.

A total of 22 personnel from various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), have been deployed to assist in the operation.

Bomba added that 17 local villagers are also helping with searches along the riverbanks. — The Borneo Post