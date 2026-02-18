KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Investigations into the murder of a woman whose body was dismembered are ongoing, including efforts to locate two remaining body parts that have yet to be recovered.

Acting Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said no new developments can be disclosed as the probe is still in its early stages and not yet complete, according to a report published in BuletinTV3 today.

“The case is still under investigation, and we cannot reveal all details at this stage. The investigation papers will be finalised and submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers once all findings are obtained,” he said after the Op Selamat 25/2026 ceremony at Jalan Pintas in Kota Kinabalu today.

Syed Lot added that the remand period for the three children of the main suspect depends on the needs of the ongoing investigation and will follow established procedures.

The police are also awaiting the full autopsy report to complete the case investigation.

Regarding the two remaining body parts of the victim, Syed Lot said the suspect had informed police of the disposal locations.

“We know the locations, but the search is still ongoing, and details cannot be disclosed at this time. The search operation continues even though it has been more than a week, to ensure all critical evidence is recovered to aid further investigation,” he said.

The case shocked the local community when several dismembered body parts were discovered in a rubbish bin and around a shop-house area in Taman Indah Permai by garbage workers at about 6.30am last Thursday.

Following the discovery, police detained a 71-year-old local man believed to be the main suspect, and three of his children were also arrested to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.