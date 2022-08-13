Attendees at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2022 in Serdang August 13, 2022. ― Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 13 ― All five zones at Laman Ternakan (Livestock Site) of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2022 have generated a total sales of more than RM2.4 million with an average daily visitors of 30,000 people, as of August 11.

Senior director of Livestock Industry Development Division, Department of Veterinary Services Dr Mohd Termizi Ghazali said the amount exceeded the initial target of RM2 million.

Meanwhile, he said Laman Ternakan would end tomorrow with serama fowls auction at the Avian Valley zone.

Mohd Termizi said there would be demonstrations on artificial insemination and pregnancy diagnosis at the Livestock Show Valley zone on the last two days of MAHA 2022.

“For smart farming technology, visitors can visit the Garden Hall zone,” he said, adding that visitors can take photos and feed the animals for a reasonable fee at Pet Valley zone. ― Bernama