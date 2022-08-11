PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the talks should be held soon, especially as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council will meet next week. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the party’s Penang leadership to speed up discussions on seat allocations for the 15th general election.

He said the talks should be held soon, especially as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council will meet next week.

PKR has also decided its vice presidents and deputy president will lead GE15 preparations for specific states in the peninsula.

“For Kedah, Perlis and Penang, party vice president Nurul Izzah (Anwar) will prepare the action plans for the general election for these states,” he said in a press conference here.

He said the party leadership will review the appointments for the respective states after the elections.

Anwar, currently the MP for Port Dickson, also said he was considering proposals for him to contest in Johor, Penang, and Perak.

“I did not say Tambun, I only said Perak and I may consider contesting there because there are compelling arguments to support the proposal,” he said.

Similarly, he said there are also suggestions for him to contest in Johor, while “friends” in Penang also wanted him to return to the state.

Anwar started his political career in the Penang seat of Permatang Pauh, which has remained a stronghold for his family.

“I will consider all options before making a decision,” he said.

Anwar was here to meet with Penang and Kedah PKR leaders at Wisma PKR Pulau Pinang in Bayan Lepas.

He said they discussed preparations for the general election and issues the people are facing such as the rising costs of living and housing.