JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — Two men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a city council enforcement officer over a parking summons yesterday.

The two suspects, aged 42 and 47, were said to have been angered after one of them was issued a traffic summons by a Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) enforcement officer for indiscriminate parking and obstructing traffic at about 11.30am in Taman Sentosa here.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the two suspects are accused of physically assaulting the enforcement officer after arguing with him.

“The suspects attacked the victim and a struggle ensued.

“The victim was later shoved around and fell on the road where he suffered head injuries. Both suspects then ran from the scene,” said Raub when contacted by the media here tonight.

Raub said shortly after that, a patrol car rushed to the scene and assisted the victim before pursuing the suspects.

He said quick action by the policemen also saw the arrest of the two men who were found hiding in a nearby car.

“The two suspects were apprehended in a car parked about 500m from the scene of incident,” he said, adding that one of the suspects also suffered injuries to his face believed to have stemmed from the earlier struggle.

Raub said both suspects are in police custody and have been remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties.