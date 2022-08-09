Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said several patrol cars from the Kulai police district’s mobile policing vehicle (MPV) unit rushed to detain the man after they were alerted of his location. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULAI, Aug 9 — A 38-year-old man was arrested after he hijacked a car after hitting at least seven other vehicles from Jalan Persiaran Indapura here to the Second Link Highway and the Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam Expressway yesterday.

It was understood that the suspect, a Malaysian allegedly drunk at the time, had driven over 50km and damaged the cars in a series of crashes starting around 6.30pm yesterday.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said the man initially drove his Toyota Hilux pickup truck on Jalan Persiaran Indapura from the direction of Johor Premium Outlet (JPO).

He then crashed into five cars along the road.

“The suspect then fled by driving towards the Second Link Highway before entering the Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam Expressway where he collided into the rear of two other cars.

“The suspect then stopped his Toyota Hilux by the road shoulder before hijacking the Perodua Axia car that he just hit and fled towards a petrol station in Saleng,” said Tok in a statement today.

Tok said several patrol cars from the Kulai police district’s mobile policing vehicle (MPV) unit rushed to detain the man after they were alerted of his location at a petrol station at 7.30pm, and brought him to the Kulai district police headquarters for further action.

No one was injured in the crashes, Tok said.

“Results of the test on the suspect showed that he was intoxicated with alcohol while his urine test was negative for drugs,” he said.

Tok said the man has been remanded for three days starting today on an order from Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 379A of the Penal Code, Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2020).