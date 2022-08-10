Police found 25 fake guns, two toy guns and 480 plastic bullets in the front and rear passenger seats of the suspect's car. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Police seized 2,078 fake firearms estimated to be worth RM318,520 from a foreign national in several separate locations around the capital, yesterday and today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the seizure was made after the 26-year-old man was arrested under suspicious circumstances on the roadside in Taman Pusat Kepong Jinjang when a team of police officers was patrolling in the area at about 11 am yesterday.

He said during an inspection of the suspect and his vehicle, the police found 25 fake guns, two toy guns and 480 plastic bullets in the front and rear passenger seats of the car.

“Following the arrest, at 12 noon today, two raids were carried out at business premises in Taman Fadason, Jinjang and a residence in Taman Megah Kepong.

“The results of the raid on the two premises found that the locations were being used as a store for fake weapons and the police seized 731 fake pistols, 168 fake shotguns and 1,149 fake rifles of various types,” he told a press conference at the Sentul police headquarters today. — Bernama