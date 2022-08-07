Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz delivers his speech during officiating the plenary session of the annual meeting for Asia/ Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) 2022 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, July 26, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has denied rumours that the date for tabling Budget 2023 will be earlier than scheduled.

According to English daily The Star, Zafrul said Budget 2023 will be tabled according to the Parliament's calendar on Oct 28.

“It’s just mere rumours, according to my knowledge, its still the same as the Parliament calendar on October 28.

“So far in the calendar, its still October 28,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, it was reported that to expedite the tabling of Budget 2023 would signal that the next general election (GE15) will come up next.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that GE15 is very unlikely to be held before the tabling of the national budget due to fracture between political parties in the government’s side.