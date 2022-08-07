Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri speaks at the opening of the Pujut Section of the Sarawak portion of the Pan Borneo Highway in Miri August 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Aug 7 — The federal government has approved the construction of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project and the Trans Borneo Highway (LTB) project which will commence early next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the technical study of the SSLR Phase 2 and LTB projects that connect Miri to Limbang and Lawas that are expected to take three to five years to complete, was now at the final stage.

The prime minister said the projects will not only enable residents in northern Sarawak to go to Sabah via two road network options, but also provide benefit to those living around Mulu, Long Seridan, Nanga Medamit, Long Lopeng, Ba’kelalan and Merarap, who still depend on logging roads.

“Those travelling from Miri to Limbang and Lawas via Brunei can use the LTB 96-km stretch that will be upgraded into a two-lane dual-carriageway.

“For those who choose to avoid going through Brunei to go to (Sabah), they can travel via the SSLR Phase 2 which spans 326-km and is a continuation of the SSLR Phase 1 from Simpang Gelugus to Long Lopeng,” he said when opening the Pujut Section of the Sarawak portion of the Pan Borneo Highway, here today. — Bernama