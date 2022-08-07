Former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong speaking during an interview at DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, July 13, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong today demanded Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to answer the issues leveled against him over the controversial Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project totaling RM1.4 billion, alleging that the latter had approved the project when he was the defence minister in 2011.

Ahmad Zahid had previously told Umno Online That it is not right to link him to the project's failure, as he was not the defence minister at the time the project was awarded.

"Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, don't try to run away from responsibilities. The LCS project was approved by Zahid Hamidi as the defence minister in 2011.

"Zahid was also the one who decided to change the LCS system from the Sigma system to the Gowind system, before negotiating and seeking advice from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). Zahid is responsible for the misappropriation of funds and the failure of the LCS project that happened. He must answer to the people now. Do not run," Liew said in a statement today.

Last Thursday, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh revealed that cost overruns LCS project totaled RM1.4 billion, with RM400 million used to pay old debts from an old patrol vessel project.

The LCS project is the largest procurement in the history of Mindef with a total cost of RM9 billion. The said contract began in 2013 with a ten-year time frame and six LCS ships were expected to be built and delivered to the country by the end of 2023.