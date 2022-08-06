Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks during the launch of the Bekwoh Keluarga Malaysia Rakyat Tumpat programme and Felcra Bhd zakat distribution programme in Tumpat August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Aug 6 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has a sufficient allocation to continue sponsoring students to further their studies abroad, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said MARA would continue its sponsorship programme despite economic uncertainty in the country.

“The government will continue to send (MARA-sponsored) students overseas. We are receiving an allocation for education annually, so there is not need to worry,” he told reporters after launching the Bekwoh Keluarga Malaysia Rakyat Tumpat programme and Felcra Bhd zakat distribution programme here today.

Also present was Felcra Bhd chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub. — Bernama