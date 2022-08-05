Tengku Zafrul (second from right) was recently made Selangor Umno treasurer, fuelling speculation that he will be fielded as a candidate in the coming general election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Banker-turned-politician Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz believes there can be no justification for “doing the right thing” in service to the country, even if one has to make difficult and unpopular decisions.

The finance minister said the government has had to make several tough decisions during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, and that “communication is key” in getting stakeholders on board.

“To me, doing the right thing... you just have to do it, there is no trade off for that.

“What’s important is that people understand why you make that tough decision. Always, the problem with making tough decisions is that you do not find the time .... And the best way is to communicate this well, right,” he said in a live interview with CNN last night.

He had been asked by CNN’s Julia Chatterley how he maintains truth and avoids making populist decisions or promises he can’t keep.

Tengku Zafrul was also asked if he had the political ambition to lead the country one day.

Tengku Zafrul replied: “My focus is really on service to the nation”.

He added that his attention is currently on the nation’s fiscal reforms, and in the long term he will “play a role in the political party”.

The 49-year-old had kept a low political profile as an Umno member until he was appointed finance minister, first in the Cabinet of Bersatu leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and continuing on in the current government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Tengku Zafrul was recently made Selangor Umno treasurer, fuelling speculation that he will be fielded as a candidate in the coming general election due by September next year.