KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Food delivery riders, mostly serving Grab and Foodpanda, said today they have gone on a 24-hour strike dubbed "Food Delivery Blackout" to protest low delivery fees, and are calling for better social security and protections.

At a press conference today, the riders lamented the fact that they have to bear the costs of their own Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (Socso), and issues with claiming insurance whenever an accident occurs.

"Previously, a few hours work from morning to afternoon could get me RM100, now it's tough to even get RM40 for the work of an entire day," a delivery rider who only wanted to be known as Boo said at the press conference here along with opposition party PKR.

A poster calling for the strike today, August 5, 2022.

MORE TO COME