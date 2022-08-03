The office said it contacted the Sarawak Police Commissioner’s office to verify a media report claiming that the nine policemen were transferred to the two Borneo states. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 3 — The Sarawak State Secretary’s Office clarified today that the nine police personnel from Selangor, who were under investigation for alleged extortion, have not been transferred to Sarawak and Sabah.

The office said it contacted the Sarawak Police Commissioner’s office to verify a media report claiming that the nine policemen were transferred to the two Borneo states.

“We have been informed that the nine personnel have not been transferred to Sarawak and Sabah,” the State Secretary’s Office said in a statement.

It said the state government welcomes the efforts of the police to increase the number of its personnel in the state to further strengthen security for the sake of wellbeing of the people of Sarawak.

“However, we hope that the police will only transfer personnel and officers with high integrity and free from any criminal investigation,” the office said.

Yesterday, Sinar Harian quoted Selangor Deputy Police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi as saying that the nine personnel accused of extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor were transferred to Sarawak and Sabah.

Politicians and non-governmental organisations in Sarawak expressed their disappointment and shock over the news.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women head Kho Teck Wan called for the nine to be suspended and not transferred to Sarawak.

Sarawak PKR also asked the state government to use its immigration power to prevent the entry of the policemen in question.