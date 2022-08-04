JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the states identified are Selangor, Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak and two east coast states. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will focus on six states identified as flood-prone states during the monsoon season. JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the states identified are Selangor, Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak and two east coast states.

JBPM will carry out programmes to create awareness among the communities so as to become “first responders” when facing such occurrences, especially floods.

“Through the community programme, several areas will be provided with basic equipment like boats, personal flotation devices, and various types of life-saving training,” he told reporters after attending and presenting certificates at the Briged Bomba Politeknik Malaysia, here today.

Hamdan said the involvement of the people during such tragedies was very important because they can assist rescuers, especially the Fire and Rescue Department, during floods.

“Due to uncertain weather conditions, we have deployed logistics and manpower to the frontline at hotspots. The department will, therefore, require information from the people in their respective areas. Quick response and information will help the department ensure quick action,” he said.

He added that 200 new officers from the department had been deployed to various stations throughout the country, including six new stations that were completed recently. — Bernama