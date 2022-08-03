The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief said while having more police personnel transferred to Sarawak is welcomed, they should not come with unwanted baggage. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Aug 3 — The nine Gombak police personnel being investigated for extortion should be suspended from duty immediately and not transferred to other posts in Malaysia, said Michael Tiang.

In a statement, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief said while having more police personnel transferred to Sarawak is welcomed, they should not come with unwanted baggage.

“Transferring these problematic officers here is absolutely unacceptable.

“Stop picking Sarawak as a new ground for problematic police personnel by transferring them here while they are clearly still under investigation for committing criminal acts. Why Sarawak?” he questioned.

The deputy minister for public health, housing and local government stressed that Sarawak deserves better.

“Sarawak does need more police personnel to be posted here for crime prevention, but you cannot give us any police officers who are under criminal investigation to be posted here to make up the numbers,” he said.

Tiang was responding to news reports that nine policemen being probed for allegedly extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor over drug possession had been transferred to Sabah and Sarawak.

Sinar Harian cited Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi as saying the affected personnel, ranked from constable to sub-inspector, had been relocated to several police stations and divisions in the two states while a thorough investigation is carried out. — Borneo Post