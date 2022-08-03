Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob together with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin attend the Home Ministry Appreciation Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, August 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight attended the Home Ministry’s appreciation ceremony.

He was met upon arrival at the hotel here by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Also present were members of Parliament including Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also the communications and multimedia minister.

Also present were Padang Besar MP Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

In expressing his gratefulness for the presence of the MPs, Hamzah in his speech said the event was organised at the request of the prime minister himself to celebrate the passing of two bills and an extension motion at Dewan Rakyat.

“In this session (Dewan Rakyat), the Home Ministry for the first time, completed everything it requested, and the success was due to everyone’s cooperation,” he said in a brief speech.

The two bills that were passed include the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Amendment) Bill 2021 for the dissolution of the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) which was passed with more support on July 18.

Apart from that, the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill 2020 was also passed with more ayes in favour on July 26.

On the same day, a motion was also approved to extend Subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Sosma) (Act 747) to remain in force for another five years from July 31.

The motion for Subsection 4(5) of Sosma was approved after a bloc vote, with 111 MPs agreeing, 88 MPs dissenting, while another 21 MPs were absent. — Bernama