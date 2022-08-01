IPOH, Aug 1 — The state government has left it to the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to overcome the wild elephant issue following an Orang Asli woman being seriously injured when attacked by a wild elephant in Gerik, last Saturday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the matter would be discussed with the state Perhilitan director as relocating the wild elephants was not the ultimate decision.

“Perhilitan is the expert on how to prevent wild elephants from roaming into villages. Chasing away the elephants is not easy as the location is their habitat.

“The Kemar Resettlement Scheme is in a forest area and the villagers share it with the elephants. This is not the first time elephants have strayed into the area. The villagers also have to be careful so as not to enter their habitat.” He said this to reporters after attending a programme with ex-servicemen at the Taman Perpaduan Community Complex in Ulu Kinta, here, today.

Saarani hoped that Perhilitan would take the initiative of looking into ways to prevent elephants from disturbing the villagers.

It was reported that the 30-year-old Orang Asli woman suffered a broken arm and leg, as well as bruises on her abdomen, in the said attack by a wild elephant behind her house in the Kampung Katong Resettlement Scheme, Kemar in Gerik about 6.30pm last Saturday.

The victim is now receiving further treatment at the Taiping Hospital’s intensive care unit. — Bernama