The Regent of Pahang arrives to officiate the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang in this file photo taken on August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, Aug 1 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today ordered the Pahang government to act more aggressively in rehabilitating Tasik Chini, here, in order to return its glory.

Tengku Hassanal said he supported the moratorium imposed by the state government for the lake area and the terminated mining leases to really cease while the area be made green again soon.

“The effort of rehabilitating Tasik Chini should involve all parties, not just the state government, in fact the current miners and licensees should also give their commitment to making this effort a success.

“I want the glory of Tasik Chini to return with its original purpose, that is to benefit the people and its natural function as a biosphere so as to remain sustainable,” said the Regent at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Abu Bakar, here, today in conjunction with the 63rd birthday of the Sultan of Pahang.

Also present were members of the Pahang royalty and state administration led by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail while 99 individuals received medals and awards.

Tengku Hassanal stressed on environmental rehabilitation and conservation including increasing the Malayan tiger population, particularly in Pahang, in line with the prince’s pledge to conserve this species which is now threatened with extinction.

The Regent said the enforcement agencies should play a serious role in addressing environmental issues such as conducting patrols and monitoring more frequently as the existing related act and enactment would be meaningless without strict enforcement.

“I don’t want to see anymore incidents such as illegal entry into the forests, theft of forest products including timber logs, illegal hunting and prohibited catching of fish using bombs, poisons or electric shocks.

“There should be no overlooking of environmental crime. All parties regardless of status and position should respect and obey the law, whether they are royalty, Honourable Members, politicians, heads of department, civil servants or ordinary people,” added the prince.

Tengku Hassanal also stated that he would be going to the ground to make surprise visits to see for himself the situation in the state to, among others, ensure that all assistance that should be received by the people reach them fast, without being bogged down by bureaucracy.

The Regent said he did not wish to see or be informed of roads and leaking roofs that had just been repaired or aid for the poor that had reached them just a day before his arrival at the locations.

Tengku Hassanal also noted that the Sultan of Pahang had today conferred the title of Tengku Panglima Perang on the prince’s younger brother, Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

To the Pahang award and medal recipients, Tengku Hassanal reminded them that the conferment should not make them arrogant, proud or snobbish but instead, serve as an encouragement to serve and contribute to the needy. — Bernama