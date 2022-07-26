The Regent of Pahang today said today there is no need to make police reports against graphic artist Fahmi Reza, after the latter posted a caricature of a man in seemingly royal headgear with the words ‘push-up 4 tasik chini’ on various social media accounts. — Picture via Instagram/kuasasiswa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Regent of Pahang today said today there is no need to make police reports against graphic artist Fahmi Reza, after the latter posted a caricature of a man in seemingly royal headgear with the words “push-up 4 tasik chini” on various social media accounts.

Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah instead shared the caricature on his own Instagram account.

“No need police report, I actually like his graphics,” he said.

This seems to be in response to a post by a royalist Instagram user, who had earlier today shared a picture of a police report against Fahmi dubbing his work to be “mixed with insults and slander”.

Fahmi had then taken screenshots of the user’s post and shared them on his Instagram, and later shared Tengku Hassanal’s response as well.

“After this, I hope that the police will not waste their time with the police reports made against my satirical work by palace bootlickers and the Rulers’ sycophants,” said Fahmi.

This comes on the heels of the Pahang Regent telling the police to leave another social media user alone, just earlier this afternoon.

Noor Jehan Abu Bakar, who is reportedly an environmental activist, had complained on social media that the royal had arrived late to a tree-planting event in Terengganu, leaving her and other participants waiting for some two hours.

Some Malaysians expressed their outrage online after she was called in by the police for questioning.

Tengku Hassanal, instead said that there was no need to “create drama”, and apologised for being late — which he explained was due to a fever.