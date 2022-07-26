The Regent of Pahang arrives to officiate the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang, August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― The Regent of Pahang told the police today to leave environmental activist Noor Jehan Abu Bakar alone and not to stir up drama over a simple tweet about the regent’s tardiness during a tree planting event.

“I have just found out about this. I have asked the police to leave her alone, please don’t create drama,” Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said on his Instagram post today.

The police summoned Noor Jehan for investigation over a Twitter post she made on July 18, 2022.

Her Twitter post claimed that Tengku Hassanal and other high-ranking officers were two hours late for the Buffer Zone Ecosystem Restoration Programme ― a tree planting event in Pantai Chenor, Kemaman, Terengganu.

The Pahang regent clarified on Instagram that he was recovering from a high fever and left a message for Noor Jehan.

“My personal message to Noor Jehan Abu Bakar: My sincere apologies for being late to the event.

“I was not feeling well that morning and had to take a few precautions for everyone’s safety. I really appreciate your time and concern. Thank you,” the message read.

According to The Vibes, Noor Jehan felt unsure of why she was being investigated for venting her experience and frustration to her followers on her social media platform.

“The whole point of my (Twitter) thread was to highlight how I felt insulted since I had gotten up early in the morning to get to the event on time, only to sit around waiting for VIPs to arrive hours after they were supposed to show up.

“We should not tolerate tardiness, no matter who commits it. Our time is equally valuable to that of VIPs,” the Malaysian Nature Society Pahang head was quoted as saying.

Netizens accused her of attempting to defame Tengku Hassanal and the event's organisers Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Kuantan City Council.

Noor Jehan also told The Vibes that several TNB and Kuantan City Council staff members had been called in by the police for questioning over her now-deleted Twitter post.

The science-based political party Parti Aspirasi Sains Malaysia also showed support for Noor Jehan, who is also the party's legal and environment spokesperson.

“SAINS believes that Noor Jehan did not commit any wrongdoings. The party is in solidarity with her and we urge authorities to immediately stop intimidating people who are only expressing their views,” they said in a statement released on July 25.

Noor Jehan was initially scheduled for questioning at the Kuantan district police headquarters around 3pm today.

The Vibes reported that the state's district police chief Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu and an inspector from the Criminal Investigation Department believed to be leading the case said that updates will only be given after the questioning.