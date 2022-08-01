PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Umno seemed to be moving 'solo' as in several state elections previously. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Aug 1 — PAS is still open to pursuing the agenda of uniting the ummah, including with Umno, ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15), said its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

However, he said it would depend on Umno, which seemed to be moving “solo” as in several state elections previously.

“PAS is still open to it (uniting the ummah) ) have not closed the door...we see the need for Bersatu, PAS and Umno to sit together.

“In politics, PAS is registered as a component of Perikatan Nasional (PN) n the context of the general election, unless Barisan Nasional makes a different decision, we will discuss it again,” he told a press conference after attending the Himpunan Hijau 3.0 here, last night.

The event was also attended by PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

On the fielding of PAS candidates for parliamentary and state seats in Pahang for the coming general election, Tuan Ibrahim said the matter had not been discussed yet.

“It will depends on discussions in PN,” he added. — Bernama