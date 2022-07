Several bright objects, suspected to be a Chinese rocket debris that had fallen back to earth, were seen streaking across the night sky in Kuching last night. — Facebook pic via Borneo Post

KUCHING, July 31 — Several bright objects, suspected to be debris from a Chinese rocket that had fallen back to earth, were seen streaking across the night sky here last night.

The objects appeared after midnight and various video recordings of the spectacle have been shared on social media.

It is believed that the debris is from China’s Long March 5B rocket which was launched on July 24 to send a space module into orbit. — Borneo Post