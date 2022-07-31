Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 23, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police will ask former Attorney General Tan Sri Apandi Ali to record his statement in connection with a report lodged by Klang member of parliament Charles Santiago over allegations of power abuse in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case investigations.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said police will record his statement at about 2.30pm tomorrow.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department classified investigations unit under Section 217 of the Penal Code,” she said in a statement today.

On Friday, the media reported that Santiago had lodged a police report against Apandi, citing abuse of power and dissatisfaction over the way the 1MDB case investigation was handled during his tenure as AG. — Bernama