Klang MP Charles Santiago speaks to the reporters at the South Klang District Police Headquarters in Klang July 27, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Klang MP Charles Santiago today lodged a police report against former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali for allegedly abusing his powers to cover up investigations into SRC International and 1MDB trial to exonerate former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak from any wrongdoings.

Charles said High Court Judge Azimah Omar on May 23 in dismissing the RM10 million defamation suit filed by Mohamad Apandi against DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang had said that the former seemed disinterested and at times self-contradictory when testifying.

“It is evident that Apandi who was the Attorney General of Malaysia from July 27, 2015, till June 4, 2018, abused his powers by blatantly lying about the investigations into the SRC International and the 1MDB trial with the intent to set Najib free from facing a trial.

“In her judgment, Azimah noted that Apandi’s delegation “did not even meet nor speak to the alleged donor” despite saying otherwise in a press conference on January 26, 2016.

“At the press session, Apandi claimed that he sent a mission to Riyadh and had personally met the donor and recorded the donor’s personal confirmation of the donation. He then proceeded to clear Najib of all wrongdoings, confirming that the RM42 million in Najib’s account was a donation from a Saudi prince. This is a blatant lie,” he told reporters after lodging the police report at South Klang police headquarters this morning.

Charles said Azimah had also further said that Apandi's testimony had exhibited a plain, disinterested, evasive, and disassociated attitude to investigate the donation further and preferred to simply depend on his own delegation’s word of mouth.

“The court also noted that although the special investigation team recommended that the matter be fully investigated, Apandi failed to do so and instead ordered the matter to be no further action, “I, therefore, hold the view that Apandi had fabricated information, and lied while in office, leading to the abuse of his powers as the principal legal adviser of the country.

“I hereby lodge this police report so that investigations can commence against Apandi in this matter,” he said.

Charles said Apandi had fabricated evidence pursuant to Section 192 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 193 at the material time.

Justice Datuk Azimah Omar described in her 100-page judgement released on July 21 that it was most telling and revealing evidence that Apandi overtly showed disinterest and indifference to elementary rule of law and even common sense.

Apandi had sued Lim for defamation over an article published on his blog titled “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia’s on the road to integrity” that was published in 2019.