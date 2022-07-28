KOTA KINABALU, July 28 — Sabah police have today denied that there is a movement to recruit people to join the self-styled Sulu Sultanate’s cause in the state’s east coast.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said that an initial investigation by authorities showed no evidence of the claims that have been spreading on social media.

“Sabah police investigations and intelligence can confirm that no such group is actively recruiting Filipino people of Sulu descent in Sabah,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) lodged a report with the Kota Kinabalu police claiming the alleged movement to recruit local people in Lahad Datu to declare their loyalty to the Sulu sultanate.

MHO Sabah coordinator Jerry Jaimeh urged claimed that he had received several WhatsApp messages containing forms that look like personal identity documents for the Sultanate of Sulu and also certificates of loyalty by individuals from Sabah to the Sulu sultanate called the “Sulu Sultaniyah Datul Islam” (SSDI) for a fee.

Idris said that they were also investigating the individuals who were allegedly selling such documents with the aim of profiteering.

The rumours are especially compelling since news of the Sulu Sultanate’s alleged heirs’ claims on Sabah is gaining traction on an international stage.

Idris urged the public not to spread any news or information that may cause panic or disturb public peace.

Earlier today, Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) commander Deputy Comm Datuk Hamzah Ahmad was also earlier reported saying that they were investigating a police report lodged in Lahad Datu about the claims.