KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the anti-hopping Bill does not satisfy all demands made by the Opposition, but they will support it nonetheless.

In his debate of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Amendment) (No 3) 2022, he said the move to have the law is important as it is the first step to stop corruption, which includes the act of buying MPs for support.

"As we all know, this matter of defection is not new. Members of Parliament from PAS already know that since 1961 when the Terengganu PAS government was overthrown, but it didn't become a lesson because the party conspired and allowed it to happen again.

"This is not just a matter of defection, treachery, and party jumping ... this is a matter that should be known by the prime minister and observed by bodies such as the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) because it involves corruption, fraud, and bribery, and this amendment does not solve it."

We want to use this amendment to ask the MACC why this bribery was not investigated," he said when debating the Bill at Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also touched on the 'Sheraton Move' that saw the Pakatan Harapan government fall in 2020, saying that many reports were made regarding the action but so far there has been no investigation or follow-up statement by the MACC.

"We also want to project a lesson because there are impressions and assumptions among young people ... and the erosion of confidence in politicians and the political system because some people think that whoever you choose, they can be bought.

"So for young people who join politics and are trained to understand the constitution and the principles of democracy, their confidence is eroded due to the practice," he said.