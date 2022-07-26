Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (back, 4th right) after officiating the naming of the Al-Sultan Abdullah Camp, Joint Forces Headquarters, in Kuantan, July 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 26 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the opening and naming ceremony of Al-Sultan Abdullah Camp of the Joint Forces Headquarters (MK AB) at Jalan Panching, here.

Also present at the ceremony was the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz were also in attendance.

His Majesty received a royal salute upon his arrival before inspecting the main guard-of-honour mounted by four officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Major Mohd Noorazmin Abd Rahim.

This was then followed by a launching gimmick featuring assets of the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and fast dropping action conducted by personnel of the MAF Special forces.

His Majesty then was given a briefing on the role and function of MK AB at the Joint Operations Centre and interacted with MAF officers and personnel who are carrying out Op Pasir in Sabah and participating in a United Nation’s mission via video conferencing.

Named after His Majesty, the idea to build the Al-Sultan Abdullah camp was mooted in 2007 and Jalan Panching was selected as the location following the existence of Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force camps and bases in Kuantan that are able to support the operation of MK AB.

The construction of the camp on a 39.56-hectare of land was completed on April 25, 2019 before being handed over to MK AB on June 11, 2019 and the commissioning ceremony was held on July 1, 2019.

The camp houses more than 300 officers and personnel of various ranks from all the three branches of MAF.

MK AB was established to handle tasks based on the concept of jointness, which is a tri-service in the MAF, in addition to coordinating the needs in operations and missions under the UN. — Bernama