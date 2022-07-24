Health director-general Tan Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at the press conference at Mandarin Oriental Hotel November 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA NERUS, July 24 — Workplace bullying has contributed to various problems, including increased health risks and poor work performance, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said workplace bullying occurs in various forms such as work being stolen or sabotaged, humiliated or ostracised by colleagues.

“All parties need to understand better that bullying not only happens to school and university students, but adults and working people can also be victims.

“Bullying at workplaces may also involve threats, gossip, offensive jokes that belittle others,” he said.

He said this in the opening speech of the Terengganu state-level Health Psychology Seminar (PSYCHE 1.0): Stop Bullying! read by the State Health Department director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that even if it is not physical, bullying perpetrated through speech or by causing distress can lead to emotional hurt.

“Surprisingly, Malaysia ranks sixth highest in the world and second in Asia in the problem of bullying, especially cyberbullying.

“Perhaps many bullies do not know that any malicious content posted on the internet to harass, provoke, threaten or abuse others is an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Dr Kasemeni, the two-day PSYCHE 1.0 Seminar is organised by the Terengganu State Health Department, the Terengganu State Education Department, the Public Service Counselling Associates (Akrab) in collaboration with the East Coast Psychological Association (PSITIM), gathering a total of 200 participants from various backgrounds.

She said the seminar is aimed at raising community awareness about the importance of putting an end to bullying in society today, whether at school, workplace or on the road, and getting professional services when dealing with mental health issues caused by bullying. — Bernama