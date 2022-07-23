The bride and groom of Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man's daughter Atiqah Bazilah Azlan and her partner Mohamad Faizal Che Mohd Din marched into the marriage platform at Dewan 2020i, July 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin tonight attended the wedding reception of Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man’s daughter, Atiqah Bazilah, at Dewan 2020 here.

Ismail Sabri spent time mingling with family members of the newly-wedded couple and guests.

The wedding reception of Atiqah Bazilah and her husband, Mohamad Faizal Che Mohd Din was a lively affair with some 1,500 guests in attendance.

Gracing the event were Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present were Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife Toh Puan Seri Khadijah Mohd.Noor. — Bernama