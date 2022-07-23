The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak attends a ceremony in conjunction with his 73rd birthday held at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town July 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak wants the state government to learn from countries on modernising the state’s agriculture sector in an effort to increase food security and safety.

“As we step into the technological era of the fourth industrial revolution, agricultural practices must be modernised so that the production and income of farmers can be increased in line with technological progress and changing times,” he said.

He said this at an investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 73rd birthday held at Dewan Sri Pinang today.

Also present at the ceremony were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his wife, Tan Lean Kee, State Assembly Speaker Speaker, Datuk Law Choo Kiang and his wife, Teoh Hooi Tuang, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy and his wife, K. Kalaiarasi and the state executive council members.

Ahmad Fuzi said efforts should be enhanced to attract the young agropreneurs to contribute to the added value of agriculture to enable the state to contribute towards improving food security in the country.

He said it was important that government research agencies, public and private higher education institutions be mobilised to advance this sector.

“Among the methods that can be implemented are planting of crops that produce high yields in a short period of time, the use of agricultural inputs that promote growth and the application of modern technology that does not use soil for planting,” he said..

He said during this period of economic recovery, Penang was also tested with various challenges including disruption of the supply chain involving the workforce, as well as the supply of semiconductor chips.

“These challenges are actually faced all over the world, but I am confident that with strong resilience, strong infrastructure network and industry, as well as public-private cooperation, we will be able to overcome the challenges together,” he said.

Ahmad Fuzi also advised those who had not taken the Covid-19 booster injection to do so immediately to be protected from the dangerous virus.

“We must take precautionary measures because the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over,” he said. — Bernama