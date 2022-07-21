KEMAMAN, July 21 — Three workers were injured when a three-storey factory at the Kertih Industrial Area caught fire at 11.20am today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations Division, Senior Superintendent II Muhamad Basri Kamarazaman said the department received a distress call at 11.25am, following which a team of 61 fire-fighters from the Kerteh, Kijal and Paka fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control at 12.26pm and the three workers were given emergency treatment at the Dungun Hospital,” he told reporters at the Kerteh industrial area today.

He said 30 per cent of the building was damaged and the department was investigating the cause of the fire.

It is learnt that the three workers of Cj Bio Malaysia Sdn Bhd were doing maintenance work when the fire broke out.

One of them, a local aged 31, sustained injury on the head, while a Myanmar worker fractured an arm and was injured on the head after jumping from the third floor.

The third worker, also a Myanmar, sustained slight injury. — Bernama