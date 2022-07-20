Police have recorded the statement of a man with regard to an alleged video uploaded to his TikTok account over the issue of rising cooking oil prices. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, July 20 — Police have recorded the statement of a man with regard to an alleged video uploaded to his TikTok account over the issue of rising cooking oil prices.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the investigation against the political secretary to a state assemblyman from an opposition party was carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“We can confirm that there is an investigation carried out by USJT JSJ Bukit Aman officers,” he said at a press conference after the Perak Police Chief’s Monthly Assembly at the Air Force Training Base here today. — Bernama