KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is looking into claims that an individual from a political party spread “fake news” on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa revealed the matter today as he expressed his disappointment over the sharing of a video of Ismail Sabri talking about subsidised packet cooking oil being used illegally by goreng pisang (banana fritter) sellers without context.

“I was told that MCMC had identified an individual making a ‘TikTok’ posting in his account, and we asked MCMC to act.

“The individual is not an MP, but he holds a position in a certain political party,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

The video depicted Ismail Sabri as saying that goreng pisang sellers cannot use the subsidised packet cooking oil as it is meant for domestic use only.

However, Annuar said the video was cut short and it depicted Ismail Sabri as making an example out of such sellers because it would be difficult to ban restaurants and hawkers from using the oil.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri told the Dewan Rakyat that the government risked incurring public backlash if it sent enforcement officers from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry after hawkers who used the subsidised cooking oil for commercial purposes.

“If the enforcers fine them or seize the cooking oil packets from them, we will be labelled as acting cruelly towards the poor.

“There are many things that the government needs to consider, but believe me, the government will not stay silent. We will do our best for the country,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson-PH) on targeted subsidies during Question Time.