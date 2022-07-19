Paint is seen on the signboard of the Crackhouse Comedy Club and a door of the Hong Leong Bank branch in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on July 19, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Malaysia Police

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Two men in a Proton Waja were recorded vandalising Crackhouse Comedy Club and a neighbouring bank in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here this morning by surveillance cameras, police said today.

According to Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, the vandalism involved the Hong Leong Bank and the comedy club that were both splashed with red and black paint.

Following reports from both, he said police investigators reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the vicinity and concluded that the two men were targeting the comedy club with the attacks.

“However, some of the black paint thrown at the restaurant hit the main door of the Hong Leong Bank,” he said in a statement, adding that the bank estimated around RM3,000 in damage.

“The CCTV recording obtained has been sent to the Forensics Department for expert analysis.”

Surveillance footage showed the incident took place between 4.15am and 5.09am today.

The police official then said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code that provides a punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine or both upon conviction.

Amihizam said two separate complaints were filed by locals working in the area at 8.15am and 10.07am, and one by Crackhouse Comedy Club co-founder Rizal van Geyzel at 4.56pm.

Earlier today, the temporarily suspended Crackhouse Comedy Club found its front door covered in red and black paint, and stairs leading to the entrance were splashed with paint.

This comes after the controversial video of a woman named Siti Nuramira Abdullah performing at the club deemed insulting to Islam and Malays went viral.

Since then, Crackhouse Comedy Club has been the target of Malay-Muslim and Islamist groups wanting them to be permanently shut down.

The police have called on any witnesses to come forward with more information at Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or their nearest police station.