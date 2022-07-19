The club has been at the centre of a controversy stemming from the amateur performance of Siti Nuramira Abdullah that was deemed offensive to Muslims. — Picture from Facebook/Crackhouse Comedy Club KL

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Crackhouse Comedy Club was vandalised with red and black paint today, in the latest development over the allegedly offensive performances linked to the outlet.

According to The Star, the club’s signboard and shutters were splattered with red and black paint that also reached adjacent premises.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said that the police were alerted by members of the public at 7am and a police report has been made over the matter.

“I can confirm that a police report has been lodged and we will investigate.

“We urge the public to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and let cooler heads prevail,” he was quoted as saying.

The club has been at the centre of a controversy stemming from the amateur performance of Siti Nuramira Abdullah that was deemed offensive to Muslims.

She has been charged for fomenting religious hatred under Section 298A(1)(a) of the Penal Code and is currently out on bail.

Her boyfriend, Alexander Navin Vijayachandran, who allegedly uploaded a video of her performance online, was charge under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 with “improper use of network facilities or network services”.

Later, the police also arrested a co-founder of the club for sedition after videos of old performances were uploaded online. The person was also investigated under the Section 233 of the CMA over the same videos.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued an order to temporarily shut down the venue, after saying the club had operated under an improper permit.

Muslim groups have demanded that the club be permanently closed over the incidents.