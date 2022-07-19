SEGAMAT, July 19 — A 47-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident that left his body trapped in the wheel well of a car along Jalan Sri Permata here this afternoon.

Wong Boon Chun was killed on the spot following the crash involving his Yamaha LC135 motorcycle and a Perodua Myvi driven by a 83-year-old man.

It was believed that the impact of the collision had caused Wong’s upper body to be lodged into the Myvi’s rear wheel well.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s state operations centre (PGO) said it received an emergency call about the accident via the MERS 999 line at 2.06pm.

“A fire engine from the Segamat fire station was quickly despatched to the scene. The team was later assisted by another fire engine from the Jementah fire station.

“A total of nine firemen, led by operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Fuad Mohamad, arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body partly stuck in the Myvi’s rear tyre well on the left-hand side,” the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement today.

It added that the emergency rescue team then used a specialised tool to remove the body.

The department said Wong was pronounced dead on the scene by an assistant medical officer and the body was taken by the police for further action.

The driver of the Myvi was uninjured.

Earlier, pictures of the accident were shared on social media.